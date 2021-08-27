Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 615,108 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 909.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,108 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for 4.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $38,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freed Investment Group grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% during the second quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,633,000 after buying an additional 697,311 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,347.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 249,213 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 948.4% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 238,480 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,364,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 135,886 shares during the period.

ONEQ stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.77. 178,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,457. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.91. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $58.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

