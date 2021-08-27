Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PHG stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.