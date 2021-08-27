Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases 132 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after purchasing an additional 482,039 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after purchasing an additional 178,555 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $126.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.07. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

