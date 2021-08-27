Analysts Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report sales of $231.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.90 million to $234.15 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $229.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $871.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $875.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $914.81 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $931.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 905,133 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

