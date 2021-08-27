Analysts Anticipate DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.00). DarioHealth reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRIO shares. Aegis reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $300,656 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $31.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.39.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

