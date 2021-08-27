Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post $4.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $19.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.08 billion to $19.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $20.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.57. 11,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $157.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.