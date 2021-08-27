Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post sales of $142.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.40 million and the lowest is $139.50 million. NovoCure posted sales of $132.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $557.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.10 million to $573.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $635.15 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $646.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

NovoCure stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2,663.27 and a beta of 1.14. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.69.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,448 shares of company stock worth $9,697,122. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

