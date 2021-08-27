Analysts Anticipate Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to post $29.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the highest is $31.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $103.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.50 million to $104.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $129.78 million, with estimates ranging from $126.50 million to $134.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

QIPT opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.