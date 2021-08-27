Analysts Anticipate Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to post $29.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the highest is $31.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $103.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.50 million to $104.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $129.78 million, with estimates ranging from $126.50 million to $134.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

QIPT opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

