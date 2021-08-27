Analysts Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.02. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,846,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGI opened at $17.81 on Friday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.37.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

