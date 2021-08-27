Analysts Anticipate U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to post sales of $406.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.20 million and the highest is $407.80 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $374.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Concrete.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $36,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,125. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,811 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the second quarter worth about $56,364,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

