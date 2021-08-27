Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Brokerages expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report $4.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.70 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $17.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $18.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCC shares. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

WESCO International stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.54. 3,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,980. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.18. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth $235,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth $301,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.