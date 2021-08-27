Analysts Expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Analysts predict that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of LAW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 83,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,612. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

