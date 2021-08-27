Analysts Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post sales of $29.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. IntriCon reported sales of $27.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $123.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $123.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $141.45 million, with estimates ranging from $139.90 million to $143.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of IIN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 14,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,203. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $194.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $115,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the second quarter worth about $5,473,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 950.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.