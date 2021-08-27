Analysts Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce $6.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.90 billion and the highest is $6.12 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $23.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.13 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

MCD stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.