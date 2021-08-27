Analysts Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to post sales of $5.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the highest is $11.62 million. Orchard Therapeutics reported sales of $2.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $13.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.49 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $25.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

ORTX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. 789,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $358.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 2,484.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 276,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 265,685 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 570,725 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $12,845,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

