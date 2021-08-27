Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce sales of $141.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $155.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $557.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.02 million to $565.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $604.17 million, with estimates ranging from $580.37 million to $643.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,149. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,358,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

