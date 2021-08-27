Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Price Target at €157.69

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €157.69 ($185.52).

DB1 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €148.15 ($174.29) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion and a PE ratio of 25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €145.90. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a one year high of €160.60 ($188.94).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

