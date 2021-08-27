Analysts Set Expectations for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 12,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $217,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 27,694 shares of company stock worth $474,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,390,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,368,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,796,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1,157.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 144,827 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,912,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

