Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GXO Logistics (GXO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO):

8/24/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/3/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

GXO opened at $84.36 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

