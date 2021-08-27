Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) in the last few weeks:

8/26/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $152.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

7/3/2021 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

7/1/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54.

Get Peloton Interactive Inc alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,485.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.