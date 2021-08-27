Analyzing Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and MFA Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $245.08 million 7.24 $11.96 million $1.26 16.78 MFA Financial $359.38 million 5.79 -$679.39 million $0.50 9.44

Easterly Government Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Easterly Government Properties and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80 MFA Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus target price of $25.13, suggesting a potential upside of 18.85%. MFA Financial has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.66%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 8.38% 1.66% 0.88% MFA Financial 81.49% 11.23% 4.03%

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 84.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MFA Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats MFA Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

