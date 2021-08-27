Analyzing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) & UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 17.53% 15.90% 1.51% Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A

8.1% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UP Fintech and Robinhood Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 1 0 2.00 Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $30.10, indicating a potential upside of 120.03%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus target price of $53.53, indicating a potential upside of 14.23%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Robinhood Markets.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and Robinhood Markets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million 15.94 $16.07 million N/A N/A Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 40.84 $7.45 million N/A N/A

UP Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Robinhood Markets.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Robinhood Markets on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

