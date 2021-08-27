Andrew D’amico Sells 2,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $248,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,700 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $204,238.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $592,350.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $120.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.96. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth $995,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 15.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

