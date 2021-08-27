Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.65 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

