Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,005 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.65 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

