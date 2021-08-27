Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,000

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,427.50 ($18.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,456.09. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

