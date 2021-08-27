Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shot up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.33 and last traded at $76.01. 15,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 285,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.
A number of brokerages have commented on AMEH. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39.
In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
