Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shot up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.33 and last traded at $76.01. 15,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 285,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMEH. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

