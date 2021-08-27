Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPN. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APPN traded up $6.22 on Friday, reaching $109.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,147. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.42 and a beta of 1.74. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

