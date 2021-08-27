Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.

APPN has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lowered their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of APPN opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.64. Appian has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

