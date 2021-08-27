Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Bank OZK

Bank OZK reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.0% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.