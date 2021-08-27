Appleton Group LLC Acquires Shares of 668 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 668 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $67,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 150.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after buying an additional 116,909 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.79.

NYSE COO traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $446.58. 161,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,219. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.92 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $414.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

