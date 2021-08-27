Appleton Group LLC Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Appleton Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up approximately 0.3% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 284.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after buying an additional 279,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 134.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after buying an additional 234,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $32,746,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $161.84. 647,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,140. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

