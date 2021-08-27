APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 302.8% from the July 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APTY opened at 0.01 on Friday. APT Systems has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.01.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

