Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $11.19 on Monday. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.07 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $117,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

