Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Update

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ACKAY stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.75. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

