Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ACKAY stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.75. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.