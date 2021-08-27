Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Trading Down 0.5%

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 6,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $625,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,924,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $8,088,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

