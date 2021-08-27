Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 13,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

