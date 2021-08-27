Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Novavax were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $926,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 18.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 1,049.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 312.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,062.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,511 shares of company stock worth $15,424,992. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NVAX opened at $230.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.93. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

