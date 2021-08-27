Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $268,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19,233.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $605,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $2,795,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,491,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,849 shares of company stock valued at $15,804,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $160.07 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.16.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

