Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4,591.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 566,575 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at $43,884,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at $41,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $36,031,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.32. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

