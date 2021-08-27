Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,844 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $50,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.35. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

