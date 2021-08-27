ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 394,262 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.35% of Codexis worth $151,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Codexis by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Codexis stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,747. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -72.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

