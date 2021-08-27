ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,039,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,938,962 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for approximately 3.6% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Square worth $1,959,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $106,160,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,637,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 235.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,044,494.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,812 shares of company stock valued at $169,490,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

