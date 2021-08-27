ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 117,450 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,450 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises 2.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 4.10% of Zillow Group worth $1,240,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after buying an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,339,000 after buying an additional 533,700 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,659,000 after buying an additional 530,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,583,000 after buying an additional 261,159 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,154. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 168.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $285,921.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $235,397.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,210.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,540 shares of company stock worth $6,050,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.