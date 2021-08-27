ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,404,812 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,372,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404,812 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Nano Dimension worth $134,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 572.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,684,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nano Dimension by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 693,335 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nano Dimension by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 936,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 635,738 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nano Dimension by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 640,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,253 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nano Dimension by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 697,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 397,903 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NASDAQ:NNDM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,275,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,856,633. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.