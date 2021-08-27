ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,481,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 819,705 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up 1.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $716,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,625 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% during the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,473,000 after purchasing an additional 669,334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,785,000 after purchasing an additional 228,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,927,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.08. 1,917,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,506. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.