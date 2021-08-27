Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.74 million.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. 15,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,811. The company has a market capitalization of $504.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.32.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arlo Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 148.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

