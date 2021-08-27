Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.63.

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $105.33. 2,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,405. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13,371.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.