Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 557,252 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 126,159 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

