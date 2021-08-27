Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 79,105 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,105 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

